FACUA asks Cañete to inform about the reports that discard horsemeat without labelling

FACUA-Consumers in Action asks Minister for Agriculture, Food and Environment, Miguel Arias Cañete, to publish reports that have been made to ensure that «there are no products detected» as horsemeat, after the fraud discovered in various other European countries. Until now neither the Spanish Department for Food and Nutrition Safety nor the National Institute of Consumption, responsible for coordinating the food inspection campaigns, have reported any controls related to this issue, FACUA notes. Nor have autonomous communities published any interventions. The association considers it a frivolity that the minister has reduced this fraud to a «problem of labelling», whilst the European Commissioner of Health and Consumption, s

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