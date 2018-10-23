FACUA asks Catalonia's Government to fine Ryanair for its handling of racist and xenophobic attack on a flight from El Prat
The association has filed a complaint to the Catalan Consumer Agency. The attacker called a 77-year-old woman an "ugly black bitch" and instead of removing him from the plane or to another seat the airline chose to move her.
FACUA.org
España-23/10/2018
FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed a complaint against Ryanair to the Catalan Consumer Agency for the racist and xenophobic attack suffered by a passenger on a plane at El Prat airport. The association hopes that the airline company does not go unpunished after the serious incident which took place and is fined forcefully by the Catalan consumer protection authority.
In this respect, FACUA has asked the Catalonia government body to initiate sanctions proceedings against the Irish airline on consideration that the discriminatory treatment of the victim incurred a very serious infraction of the Consumer Code of Catalonia, in addition to violating the consolidated text of the General Law for Consumer and User Protection.
On the plane, a man shouted insults at a 77-year-old w
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