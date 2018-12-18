FACUA asks that the Department for Transport move quickly to develop regulation on electric scooters

FACUA-Consumers in Action has sent a letter to the director of Spain’s Department for Transport (la Dirección General de Tráfico – DGT), Pere Navarro, to ask that the authority act quickly to develop their new Vehicle Regulation. The regulation is expected to include rules on electric scooters, in order to protect citizens as quickly as possible from the risks which may arise as a result of these vehicles being on the streets. Within the letter, signed by Olga Ruiz, FACUA’s General Secretary, the association noted that it’s also necessary to regulate the use of other personal transport devices (or powered transporters, as they’re also known), such as electric unicycles, hoverboards or skateboards, whic

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