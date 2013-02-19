FACUA asks the Government and the regional authorities to investigate the irregularities of Orizonia

FACUA-Consumers in Action asks the relevant authorities to open an investigation and take methods to defend the rights of users to the serious irregularities that are occurring in Orizonia and companies of the tour group. Furthermore the association demands asnwers for the uncertainty of the future of the group. FACUA regrets that a similar situation is occurring to that of Viajes Marsans in 2010, when hundreds of thousands of passengers were affected by the closure of the agency. The companies that make up the tour group are Iberojet, Solplan, Viva Tours, Kirunna, Condor, Orizona Life, Vivo Viajes, Vivo Viagens (Portugal), Vivo BCD Travel, Vivo Business Travel (Portugal), Vibo Congresos, Orbest, Smilo Orizonia and Luabay Hotels & Leisure. The association is rec

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