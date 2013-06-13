FACUA believes that the closure and cutback of train lines will condemn entire communities to isolation

FACUA-Consumers in Action believes that the Ministry of Development’s plan to close and reduce train lines will condemn the affected communities to isolation, under the well-worn pretext of efficiency. The organisation criticises Mariano Rajoy’s government for using solely economic criteria to justify this blow against public transport, without taking into account certain factors such as the environmental impact, the decline in accidents or the amount of vehicles that are taken off the road through travelling by train. FACUA rejects the model of public transport that seems to have been decided by the Government which, whilst it disregards the poorest citizens in less populated areas, opts to promote an extremely expensive high-speed train and plans to sa

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