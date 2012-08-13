Just for criticizing budget cuts and the VAT rise
FACUA Board meets the Government to respond to its banning threat
FACUA was given a deadline of August 22 to block and remove from its website all actions, claims, and campaigns against cuts in Health and Education and the VAT increase.
FACUA.org
España-13/08/2012
The Board of FACUA-Consumers in Action is holding a special meeting on Monday 13 August at 12.00 to discuss the response to the Government before its banning threat for criticizing the VAT rise and budget cuts in Public Education and Health.
FACUA’s governing body will analyze the content of the letter sent to the consumer organisation by General Secretary of Health Pilar Farjas, in which she gives a deadline of 22 August in order for it to block and remove from its website all actions, claims, and campaigns against the above mentioned cuts and the VAT increase.
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