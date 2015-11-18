FACUA calls for 24-year prison sentence and 20 million Euros fine for those responsible for Afinsa

FACUA-Consumers in Action requests a 24- year prison sentence and 20 million Euros in liability for those responsible of the Afinsa fraud. The association represents more than a thousand clients affected by this fraud in the trial starting this Thursday in the Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged) about the fraud in the sale of stamps allegedly committed by the mentioned company, that was in operation from 1980 to 2006. The trial against Afinsa’s executives will take place in Section First of the Criminal Court of Audiencia Nacional a year after the judge Santiago Pedraz finished in November 2014 the preliminary investigation, started in 2006, and issued the indictment. FACUA is one of the

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