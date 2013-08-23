FACUA calls for six theme parks to stop banning entry with food and drink

FACUA-Consumers in Action has called for six theme parks to stop banning entry to their precincts with food and drink. FACUA considers that the establishments incur an abusive clause through this practice, which is prohibited by the Consolidated Draft of the General Law for the Protection of Consumers and Users. The parks involved are Isla Mágica (Seville), Parque Warner (San Martín de la Vega, Madrid), Port Aventura (Salou, Tarragona), Terra Mítica (Benidorm, Alicante), Siam Park (Costa Adeje, Santa Cruz de Tenerife), and Dinópolis (Teruel). On Friday, the association remitted complaints to each of the parks in order for them to correct these practices. Failure to do so will lead FACUA to report the companies responsible to the competent

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