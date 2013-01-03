FACUA calls for the objection against the unconstitutional 'euro per prescription'

FACUA-Consumers in Action joins the call for resistance by the citizens of Madrid and Catalonia promoted by various civic organizations in rejection of the payment of the unconstitutional and unjust tax of the euro per prescription. The Government of the Community of Madrid, in the line of Catalonia, has imposed a charge from the 1st of January of an unacceptable tax in pharmacies for accessing medicines prescribed by a doctor, with few exceptions. The association believes that this measure means a new repayment and an attack against the public health system as we have known it, with the establishment of a tax collection rate that threatens the fairness and equality in access to medicines; therefore it breaches our Constitution. In June the State Board issu

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