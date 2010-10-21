FACUA calls on the Data Protection Agency to investigate the violation of the confidentiality norms of Facebook
Ten of the most popular applications have transmitted data to advertisers and other companies, such as the names of their users, and in some cases, those of friends in their social network, including the information that the users had configured as confidential in their profiles.
FACUA.org
España-21/10/2010
FACUA-Consumers in Action has asked the Spanish Agency of Data Protection (AEPD) to investigate the violation of Facebook´s privacy norms through numerous games and applications of the social network, which has been brought to attention through a investigation by the Wall Street Journal.
The American newspaper has revealed that ten of the most popular Facebook applications have transmitted information such as the names of users, and in some cases that of their friends within their social network, to at least twenty-five advertisers and other companies. This includes information that use
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