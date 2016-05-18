It's already investigating a similar advert of the same company
FACUA calls on the Public Prosecutor to investigate a sexist advert of the car rental company Sixt
The ad shows a curvy young woman wearing a bikini trying to seduce an old, fat ugly man to steal his car, under the slogan 'Spain loves Germans'.
FACUA.org
España-18/05/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has informed the Public Prosecutor of Valencia about a sexist video advert of the car rental company Sixt so that it includes it on its ongoing investigation about a similar sexist campaign of the company. It might be breaching the General Law of Advertising in relation to the Law on Comprehensive Protection Measures against Gender Violence. The Public Prosecutor had already started a civil pre-trial proceeding against Sixt last 6 May.
The advert, broadcasted on television and social networks, presents a young curvy woman wearing a bikini who is trying to seduce an old fat ugly man just to steal his car, under the slogan Spain loves Germans.
FACUA belie
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