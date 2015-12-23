FACUA calls on the public prosecutor to investigate if Iberdrola committed a crime against the market and consumers

FACUA-Consumers in Action has informed the public prosecutor (Fiscalía General del Estado) about the manipulation of the electricity prices of Iberdrola and requests that these facts are investigated to find out if Iberdrola committed a crime against the market and consumers. The mentioned facts have caused that Iberdrola incurs a fine of 25 million Euros, imposed by the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC, according to its initials in Spanish). The association notes that from the CNMC’s fining report it could be inferred a possible criminal conduct. Iberdrola’s fine refers to the price increase of the offers of the hydroelectric plants of the Duero, Tajo and Sil rivers, between the 30 November and 23 December 2013. The company manipulat

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