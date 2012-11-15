FACUA claims that the Government's actions demonstrate its insensitivity to the plight of evictions

FACUA-Consumers in Action claims that the measures approved by the Government in the Council of Ministers last Thursday demonstrate its insensitivity to the wave of evictions. FACUA spokesman Rubén Sánchez regrets that «not even the suicides have prompted the Executive Council to have the decency to implement legislative changes in what regards the social tragedy afflicting Spain», in which hundreds of thousands of families have been evicted since the beginning of the crisis. «After the pantomime that marked the Code of Banking Practice, the Government of Mariano Rajoy has announced, once more, false solutions to the problem to avoid undermining the interests of financial power», criticizes Sá

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