FACUA compares mobile phone tariffs with unlimited calls offered by 19 companies

FACUA-Consumers in Action has conducted a comparative study in the second week of March on 52 mobile phone tariffs with unlimited national calls from 19 companies. Offers vary from 10 euros for 3GB of data by Digi, LlamaYa and República Móvil to 69 euros for 100GB by Euskaltel. One of the most expansive tariffs with unlimited calls in recent times is the one that offers 20GB of data, which some companies have expanded up to 23GB to compete in this market. In this case, the lowest offers would be 19 euros a month from Pepephone, 19.95 euros from Lowi, and 20 euros from Républica Móvil, which stand out from other similar offers by offering more data per month. For their part, the most expensive fare is that of Movistar (20GB), at 45 euros per mont

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