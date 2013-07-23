FACUA condemns that the European Union give up on the protection of its citizen's data in order to favour companies

FACUA-Consumers in Action condemns that the European Union give up on the protection of the personal data of its citizens in order to favour large multinational companies, proving unable to regulate itself on the matter at hand. The organisation denounces the obvious weakness shown by the European Commission to go ahead with a firm regulation which would protect the rights of its users under pressure from corporations such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Apple. The regulation of data protection, which has been awaiting approval since January 2012, provided measures such as the obligation that each company rely on a manager in order to ensure that regulations are carried out, or that the storage and usage of data require the explicit consent of the user. FACUA

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