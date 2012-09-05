The airline admits requesting priority but states there was no 'fuel emergency'
FACUA considers outrageous that the Ministry of Public Works and Transport is not taking action against Ryanair after another emergency landing
The association expects more rigour and transparency in the investigation against the Irish airline for putting passengers' lives at risk with its saving policies which compromise security.
FACUA.org
España-05/09/2012
After information of another emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Lanzarote for fuel shortage was made public, FACUA-Consumers in Action believes the permissiveness of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport with the Irish airline is outrageous.
The newspaper La Provincia informs that a Ryanair plane travelling from the British airport of Leeds requested from the air traffic control of Lanzarote airport urgent landing priority after experiencing a «fuel shortage».
With this request, the Irish aircraft also caused other flights, one operated by Ryanair and another one by Thompson and Condor, to lose the
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