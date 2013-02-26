FACUA.org/afectadosorizonia
FACUA creates a national platform for those affected by Orizonia
FACUA demands regional communities to clarify whether Orizonia, its wholesalers and retailers deposited the bonds that established the legislation.
FACUA.org
España-26/02/2013
FACUA-Consumers in Action has created a national platform for those affected by Orizonia. Ahead of the closure of more than 950 offices of its Vibo Viajes agencies and the uncertainty surrounding the future of the group, FACUA has launched a series of initiatives to defend the rights of users.
The affected can join the platform on the website FACUA.org/afectadosorizonia. On this page, the association offers some advice about their rights and the methods that they can begin to carry out.
FACUA demands regional communities to clarify whether Orizonia, its wholesalers and retailers deposited the bonds that established the legislation to ensure that users affected by the suspe
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