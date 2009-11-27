FACUA criticises major failings in the new law on Premium text messaging

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises the regulation which came into effect last Friday, 27th November on SMS Premium for containing important gaps relating to the lack of control over the sector on the part of the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Society (Setsi). A lack of action on Setsi’s part has meant that fraud and abuse is on the rise in this sector, where certain companies can act with impunity given that not even those irregularities highlighted by FACUA have received a fast response or a suitable sanction from the authorities. Likewise, the association demands that the independent consumer authorities and the Spanish National Consumer Institute (INC) put measures in place to put a stop to the unlawful practices surrounding Premium

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