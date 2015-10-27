FACUA criticises that EU Parliament delays the elimination of roaming and it will only affect users on holidays
It won't be effective until 2017, when telephone services will cost the same in all the countries of EU, but only when travelling for short periods of time.
FACUA.org
España-27/10/2015
FACUA criticises that the European Parliament has delayed again the end of roaming in EU until 2017. Roaming is the extra charge for calls and data use that telecom companies charge mobile phone users when they travel to another country within the EU, different from the one where the service was hired.
The association considers that this decision of delaying the end of roaming to 15 June 2017 is another allowance for the operators, given the pressure that telecom companies put on governments to keep growing rich for one year and a half more. Up to then, the companies will be allowed to charge up to five cents more than the user’s tariff per minute for calls, two cents more than the user’s tariff for text messages and five cents more for megabyte. The limit for tariffs
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido