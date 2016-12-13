FACUA criticises that the European Commission gives six more months to 'telcos' to keep charging the roaming fees

FACUA-Consumers in Action criticises that the European Commission (EC) gives six more months to telecom multinationals to keep charging the roaming fees, the overprice they charge consumers with when they travel to a foreign country. The association requests that this overcharge is finally stopped, since it is an unjustified supplement charged within the EU. The association calls on the EC to cease giving in to big telcos’ pressures and completely eliminate this overcharge, so that the price of calls, messages and data, including plans and flat rates hired in whatever the country of the European Union keep unchanged when travelling without any time restriction. This Monday, the Commission has approved its proposal to partially eliminate this overcharge that telecom c

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