FACUA demands that the Government remove court fees and clarifies how the money is being used
After the Administration declared its lack of awareness over how more than 512 million Euros have been spent, FACUA reminds that the regulation was approved with the aim of collecting funds for legal aid.
FACUA.org
España-19/02/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action demands that the Government change the law and remove all court fees which in the past two years have been creating a double standard in the Spanish legal system, with a legal system for the rich and another one for the poor. Mariano Rajoy has announced that the Government is working on a change of the fee system which will be included as an amendment in the bill of Free Judicial Assistance, which is currently being discussed by the Congress.
FACUA reminds that this fee, introduced on November 2012, has limited the access to a fundamental right, making it dependent on the financial means of the citizens. FACUA demands that the Government stop taking measures against its citizens and abrogate the law.
Moreover, FACUA requires that the
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