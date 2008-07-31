FACUA demands the Government to impose a maximum tariff in mobile phones as Brussels has made with roaming

FACUA-Consumers in Action has made a comparative study of national Spanish tariffs for voice and SMS services of 23 mobile phone companies. Due to the high tariffs of the three biggest companies and their refusal to low the prices and introduce real competition in a market with disproportionate profit margin where new operators are not able to make them change-, FACUA demands the Government to impose a maximum tariff that users of any company can use, as Brussels has already make with roaming tariffs. Eighty plans of Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo and nineteen plans of mobile virtual network operators The analysis carried out by FACUA covers the eighty tariff plans offered to users by Movistar, Vodafone, Orange, Yoigo and nineteen mobile virtual networ

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