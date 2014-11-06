FACUA demands the refund of tens of millions of Euros overcharged by new electricity meters

FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed a series of complaints against five major energy companies operating in Spain for irregularities in the rates charged for the rental of the new meters. The association is calling on the relevant authorities to impose the refund of tens of millions of Euros overcharged to users by illegally applying tariffs that according to regulations should be limited to meters integrated into a remote management system. Companies are charging users a monthly fee of 0.9801Euros (0.81 plus VAT ) for the rental of the new intelligent electricity meters which, according to legislation, can only be billed if the equipments offer certain features, which they are currently lacking. The rate charged is twice as high as the amount debited for standard meters,

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