Considering the large number of irregularities committed in patients' information transfer
FACUA demands transparency for the Spanish NHS data protection protocols
The association requests autonomous communities and private hospitals which have work agreements with the public system to release the terms and conditions of those agreements, and also the agreed data protection protocols.
FACUA.org
España-22/09/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action requests all the autonomous communities health systems which have agreements with private medical centres to inform about their protocols to guarantee users’ health data protection and that the terms and conditions of those agreements stay public. In addition, the organisation demands those private centres exactly the same level of transparency, since they are offering services for the National Health System (NHS) and deal with specially protected information.
Considering the large number of irregularities committed at different autonomous communities, where some private centres have taken advantage of their contracts with NHS to use diverted patients’ data without their previous express consent, the association demands the terms and conditio
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