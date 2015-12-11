FACUA demands transparency over alerts for dangerous food and other products

FACUA-Consumers in Action demands transparency over alerts given out for food and other products which pose a risk to health, whose market withdrawal orders carried out by the Government do not tend to be made public. This is one thing that FACUA has uncovered from the parties who took part in the General Election on the 20 December. FACUA insists that the future Government establishes protocols for consumer information with respect to the detection of products that pose health risks so that the number of accidents and food poisonings can be reduced. The association reports that regarding food included in the alert network, the Health Secretary keeps the majority of cases secret, despite the risk that this poses to consumers who buy or who keep buying dangerous food in p

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