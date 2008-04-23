FACUA denounces an international plot dedicated to the illegal sale of presumed slimming medicines

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced an international plot dedicated to the illegal sale of presumed slimming medicines that contain dangerous hormones in their composition. These products have been advertising in the Spanish press as natural methods to lose weight fast and without any diet. Around twenty miraculous products advertised since the beginning of this decade by more than a dozen of companies, belong in fact to one plot, that amongst others, use the name Auramail for its sales in Spain. At present, there are four products that the company sells in Spain: Tropexlight, Detoxykall, Cinialb and the newest, Keikoslim. FACUA has analized the first two products and the results have reveal that they contain high concentrations of up to five types of thyroid

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