FACUA denounces five Canary Island businesses for using paid 902 phonelines in their customer services

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced five businesses before the Canary Island General Administration of Business and Consumers for using paid 902 phonelines in their customer services. The association, through its territorial delegation in the islands, has been made aware than the businesses Fred Olsen SL, Aguas de Teror SA, Canary Fly SL, Tagua SL and Lopesan Hotel Management SL are using the phone numbers 902 100 107, 902 077 177, 902 808 065, 902 080 910 and 902 450 010 respectively, in their customer services. The association indicates that the consolidated text of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, Article 21, says that «in the case of the business putting a telephone line at the disposition of consumers and users for the purposes of communi

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