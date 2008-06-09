FACUA denounces Movistar for misleading advertising of its SMS voucher campaign

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Movistar for misleading advertising of its SMS voucher campaign Megabonos SMS. The company offers, in three different schedules, «all the messages you want» for «4 euros per month» hiding that it does not include SMS sent to another mobile phones companies. This is the 6th Movistar advertisement campaign FACUA has denounced for misleading advertising in the last twelve months. The denounces have been sent to the Regional Government Department of Economy and Consumption in Madrid, where Telefónica mobile phone department has its head office, and the Spanish National Consumption Institute (INC) of the Ministry of Health and Consumption, among other institutions. The company hides that each SMS sent to 54,4% of th

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