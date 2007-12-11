FACUA denounces Ryanair for using its female workers as a sexual lure

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Ryanair for using its female workers as a sexual lure. The Irish flying company sells in its aircrafts a photo collection of its stewardesses advertised as the «2008’s hottest calendar». The stewardesses appear in the images wearing bikinis inside or in front of the company aircrafts, in some cases feigning to play typical duties of their profession. FACUA has reported the complaint to the Women Institute of the Spanish Ministry of Labour and Social Issues and to the National Consumption Institute (INC) of the Spanish Ministry of Health and Consumption, amongst other public institutions. In the complaint, FACUA warns that with this advertising calendar and the lure used for its sale, the company attempts to the dignity

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