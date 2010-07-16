FACUA denounces Toshiba and TomTom from the Consumption authorities for breach their publicities commitment

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced from the Consumption authorities to the Japanese multinational Toshiba and the Dutch TomTom for breach their publicities commitment from the Spanish Team victory in the South Africa World Cup. The both companies are denying to numerous consumers the repayment of the amount of laptops, televisions and GPS arguing that consumers didn´t register in their webs, when their advertisement didn´t advice that had to do it. FACUA has received from the past Monday 12th July a reclamations avalanche of affected consumers by these irregularities by means of his web, FACUA.org, his Consumers Telephone, 954 90 90 90, and his territorial organizations. Together with the complaints presented from the Consumption admini

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