FACUA denounces Zetta to the consumer authorities of Extremadura and Madrid

FACUA-Consumers in Action has taken the first footsteps in denouncing the company Zetta Smartphone (Movishark Europa SLU) to consumer authorities in the Government of Extremadura and Madrid. The association is also waiting for the public prosecutors to start investigations into the size of the fraud committed by those responsible for the company which called itself the manufacturer of the «first Extremaduran mobile«. In its publicity and commercial information, Zetta assures that it is dedicated to «the sale of its own manufactured products«. However, this Sunday it emerged on social networks and several other means of communication through the online communities Forocoches and HTCMania that many users of Zetta’s phones had warned that they were

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