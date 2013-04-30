FACUA encourages support for the May Day demonstrations for a social way out to the crisis

FACUA-Consumers in Action encourages the support of the demonstrations arranged for 1st May, International Worker´s Day, to defend policies that drive the change of the productive model, such as the maintenance and strengthening of services and benefits of the welfare state. The association agrees with the organisers when pointing out the rise in unemployment and privatisations, the deregulation of the markets and the increase of social and political crisis as a result of Spain´s prevailing policies, inspired by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Central Bank (EBC) and the European Commission (EC) – the troika-. In the face of these unjust measures, FACUA complains that sufficient solutions to the crisis have not been sought an

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión