The oscillations reach 440 Euros per year
FACUA finds differences of up to 339% in water tariffs of 28 cities in 2014
The association requests measures to avoid the supply disruption to those families who cannot face the payment of the bill.
FACUA.org
España-11/02/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a comparative study about the household water tariffs in 28 Spanish cities (here the chart in Spanish), where it has confirmed differences of up to 338.7% depending on the city. Oscillations reach 439.8 Euros per year for a household using 10 cubic metres per month. Compared prices include taxes and surcharges applied in some cities, but do not consider tariffs for renting and maintaining water meters.
FACUA’s analysis takes as a reference a home with three tenants and a monthly use of 10 cubic metres. Users with 13 millimetres diameter meters have lived an average increase of 2.7% while tariffs for 15 millimetres diameter meters have lived an i
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