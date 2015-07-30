From 29.25 Euros to 53.30 for diesel private cars
FACUA finds differences of up to 82% in periodic motor vehicle inspections depending on the region
Madrid, the only autonomous community with a liberalised service, has the highest prices for diesel cars, followed by Comunidad Valenciana and Cantabria.
FACUA.org
España-30/07/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a comparative study (see chart in Spanish) on tariffs for periodic motor vehicle inspections (ITV, according to its initials in Spanish) in the seventeen autonomous communities and has found that the differences in prices reach up to 82.2% for diesel private cars and 170.2% for motorcycles (the analysis also includes the tariffs for Ceuta and Melilla, even though they are not considered for the average).
The autonomous communities regulate the tariff that must be applied or the maximum price for it, under which the public and private carriers can compete. Only Madrid has eliminated the tariff regulation (since February 2011), and there is precisely where t
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido