FACUA finds it abnormal that the Government authorises alcohol advertising where it is not permitted for sale or consumption

FACUA-Consumers in Action considers it aberrant that the Government has removed the restriction on the advertisement of alcoholic beverages, applicable since 1998, in areas where it’s not allowed to sell or consume it. Through the 7th additional provision of Law 12/2012, 26th December, on urgent measures to liberalise trade and certain services, the President Mariano Rajoy has introduced a change in article 5 of the Law 34/1988, 11th November, General Advertising. So, from now on it will only be drinks with more than 20 percent alcohol content that cannot have advertising in places where it is prohibited to be sold or consumed. FACUA reports that the measure goes in line with the Government´s policies connected to health, whose premise i

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