FACUA finds it appalling that new EU legislation is dictated by the automotive industry regarding polluting emissions testing

FACUA finds it appalling that new European Union legislation is dictated by the automotive industry regarding polluting emissions testing. It is shocking that the European Parliament has backed the Commission’s proposal that allows diesel cars to emit 110% more nitrogen oxide (NOx) than the limit established by law (80 milligrams per kilometre travelled), the association says. The proposal is moving forward due to Spanish Socialist MEPs abstaining and PP MEPs voting in favour. FACUA criticises that after a fraud where 11 million customers have suffered worldwide at the hands of the Volkswagen group (around eight and a half million in Europe and around 700,000 in Spain), instead of making regulation harsher, European authorities have decided to make it more relaxed; meaning

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