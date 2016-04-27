FACUA gets involve as popular prosecutor in the case against Ausbanc and Manos Limpias

FACUA-Consumers in Action has decided to get involved as popular prosecutor and also as private prosecutor in the proceeding against Ausbanc and Manos Limpias that takes place in Central Court of Instruction Number 1 of Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged). FACUA wants to represent the general interests of consumers and also itself, since the association has been a victim of the defamatory campaign carried out by this scheme for years. The campaign has had all kinds of false accusations trying to eliminate the association and its spokesperson, Rubén Sánchez. The legal team representing FACUA will be lawyers David Bravo and Javier de la Cueva, who have already won two cases

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