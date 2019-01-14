FACUA gets Orange to dismiss 2,700 Euros in roaming charges placed on customer traveling in Morocco

Orange has dismissed a 2,739 Euros roaming charge unfairly placed on a FACUA member following a trip he had made to Morocco. At the end of September 2017, Manuel V.T., from Seville and living in Madrid, received a bill from his phone company, Orange, charging him 2,739.33 Euros on top of the 63.95 Euros package he was already signed up to with the phone provider. The additional fee was listed under the «roaming zone 2» rate, and the dates matched up with a trip he had made to Morrocco. The Orange customer, a FACUA member, asked the organisation to check if the billing was in any way illegal, since Orange refused to dismiss the additional charge, despite the fact that the user was not at any point made aware of the roaming fees the company would ap

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