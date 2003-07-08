FACUA gets their money back for the Peugeot 307 with manufacture fails owners

In an act of collective mediation without precedent in Europe in the car sector, the Federation of Consumers in Action (FACUA) in Spain has negotiated that sixteen owners of the car Peugeot 307 with manufacture defects recover the complete amount and that the manufacturer will replace five other vehicles with other models. FACUA has recieved more than 350 claims from forty three Spanish provinces for manufactureing faults in in the Peugeot 307, bought between 2001 and June, 2003, which in many of the cases could gravely affect the vehicles and the safety of their passengers. Last January, executives of FACUA and Peugeot España agreed to establish a system of mediation to solve the claims proceeded by the Federation in relation to 307, after FACUA had received more

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