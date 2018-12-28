FACUA has been instrumental in processes resulting in the 10 highest fines consumer authorities have imposed

FACUA-Consumers in Action has brought about the ten highest fines ever imposed on a single company by the consumer authorities. Since the General Law for the Defence of Consumers and its subsequent regional laws came into force in 1984, the ten highest fines imposed on a single company started out as complaints submitted by the association. Movistar leads the ranking and appears three times on the list. The second highest fine is against the bank Unicaja. Vodafone is the other company to crop up on the list more than once, with two of the highest fines. The association would like to remind consumers that depending on regional law, regional consumer authorities in Spain are entitled to fine companies figures ranging from one to ten times the amount of illicit profit they ha

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