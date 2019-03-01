FACUA laments that the Government did not fulfill their promise on rent: there will not be any limits to price increases

FACUA-Consumers in Action laments that the Government have decided against fulfilling the pledge taken on by Pedro Sánchez last October to allow autonomous communities and town halls to limit the increase in rent prices and prevent abrupt, steep increases. The Council of Ministers last Friday, the 1st of March, approved in urgent measures a second Royal Decree in relation to housing and rent, after the approved decree from last December could not go forward due to lack of support for its validation in Cong

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