FACUA launches '#devolucionluz', a simulator to calculate the amounts that energy companies have to refund
Due to the difference between the temporary tariffs set by the Spanish Government and the final ones applied in the power pool from January and March. The average user will get 33 Euros back.
FACUA.org
España-22/05/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has launched #devoluciónluz (#energyrefund, in Spanish), a simulator to calculate the amounts that the energy suppliers must refund to the users due to the difference between the temporary tariffs set by the Spanish Government and the ones that were finally applied in the power pool from January to March. The tool is available in FACUA’s website: FACUA.org/devolucionluz.
FACUA estimates that the average user will be refunded 33.16 Euros (taxes included). The amount is obtained by multiplying the number of kilowatts per hour (kWh) used from January to March by 0.32 cents.
The refund must be done by the energy suppliers as a consequence of the Resolution approve
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