FACUA presses Government to offer healthcare to immigrants living in Spain, with no exceptions

FACUA-Consumers in Action has written to the Health Minister, María Luisa Carcedo, urging her to make all of the legal changes necessary to guarantee all immigrants in Spain free access to medical care, regardless of their heritage, nationality, sex or financial situation. Eldiario.es has revealed that the regulation approved by Pedro Sánchez‘ Government last July, which restored universal healthcare and repealed exclusionary health policies put into effect by the previous Government of Mariano Rajoy, leaves foreign parents of Spanish citizens living in the country on the grounds of family reunification unprotected. In a letter signed by FACUA’s General Secretary, Olga Ruiz

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