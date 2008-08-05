FACUA receives numerous complaints about a problem with the PlayStation 3 Blu-ray reader

FACUA-Consumers in Action is receiving numerous complaints about a problem with the PlayStation 3 Blu-ray reader. Sony technical service is taking up to three months to deliver the equipments to users. For the moment, Sony has not stated about a possible widespread manufacturing defect in those equipments. FACUA has received more than thirthy complaints. Sony Computer Entertainment Spain Legal Department has admitted to FACUA an «unusual amount of game consoles to repair» in the last months that «toguether with the transport strike» and the «important number of game consoles sold» have produced a «chaos» in their repair centre and a delay that they describe as «exceptional». «In the next few weeks everything will be fixed»

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