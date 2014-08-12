FACUA recommends asking for compensations due to the expenses caused by the cancellation of two David Guetta concerts

FACUA recommends users affected by the cancellation of Dj David Guetta’s concerts in Madrid (expected on July 13) and in Mallorca (expected on August 2) to request the refund of the tickets to the company XLR Music, promoter of both shows, and request for compensations due to the expenses caused. The association has requested the Consumption authorities in Madrid and Baleares to open an inquiry and check if the company is refunding the tickets to the users affected and if, in addition, if it is paying the proportional compensation due to the expenses caused by the cancellation of the concerts. FACUA reminds that, in addition to the ticket, users can request compensations due to the expenses caused by the cancellation, such as transportation and lodging fares, since t

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