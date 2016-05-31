FACUA reiterates its call for 24-year prison sentence and 20 million Euros fine for those responsible for Afinsa

FACUA-Consumers in Action reiterates its request for 24- year prison sentence and 20 million Euros in liability for those responsible of the Afinsa fraud. The Association has submitted its final conclusions to the Section First of the Criminal Court of Audiencia Nacional (a special National High Court where only national or specific felonies are judged), where the trial about the fraud in the sale of stamps allegedly committed by the mentioned company takes place. The trial started last November 2015. FACUA represents more than a thousand clients affected by this ponzi scheme in the sale of philatelic investments and other tangible assets allegedly committed by the mentioned company, that was in operation from 1980 to 2006. The Association is one of the parties acting as private

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