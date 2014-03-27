FACUA rejects the bailout of bankrupt toll roads presented by the Spanish government
The bailout will initially cost about 2.4 billion Euros paid by the public treasury. The association complains that the government is going out of its way to rescue private companies again and leaves citizens without resources.
FACUA.org
España-27/03/2014
FACUA–Consumers in Action rejects the proposal of the Spanish government to cut the debt of bankrupt toll roads by up to 50% to address the bailout of these roads, integrating them into a public company. This measure will cost about 2.4 billion Euros.
Olga Ruiz Legido, Secretary General of FACUA, criticises «the government carrying out a bank bailout and now the bailout of dozens of private toll roads that are not profitable, while many families in Spain cannot sustain themselves because they are trapped in unfair mortgages, out of work and without basic supplies such as electricity».
The association complains that citizens have to accept a bailout that will be at the expense of their interests while banks and construction companies are being help
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