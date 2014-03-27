FACUA rejects the bailout of bankrupt toll roads presented by the Spanish government

FACUA–Consumers in Action rejects the proposal of the Spanish government to cut the debt of bankrupt toll roads by up to 50% to address the bailout of these roads, integrating them into a public company. This measure will cost about 2.4 billion Euros. Olga Ruiz Legido, Secretary General of FACUA, criticises «the government carrying out a bank bailout and now the bailout of dozens of private toll roads that are not profitable, while many families in Spain cannot sustain themselves because they are trapped in unfair mortgages, out of work and without basic supplies such as electricity». The association complains that citizens have to accept a bailout that will be at the expense of their interests while banks and construction companies are being help

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