61% of the income comes from the fees paid by full members
FACUA releases its annual report 2015, the year of its greatest historical growth
The association finished the year with more than 185,000 associates. The number of complaints lodged by the legal team almost tripled those of the previous year.
FACUA.org
España-16/05/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action finished 2015 with more than 185,000 associates in all the country. This is part of the information compiled in its Annual Report 2015, the year of its greatest historical growth. It increased in 51,986 associates, mostly as a consequence of the Volkswagen’s emissions fraud and the illegal increase of tariffs of Movistar Fusión.
FACUA’s Annual Report 2015 can be downloaded from FACUA.org/memoria (in Spanish). It includes, among other facts, the Association’s accounting, information that is released for all the associates every year and that is delivered to consumer protection authorities and that, since 2013, is available on its website.
Among
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