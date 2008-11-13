FACUA reports 14 companies for violating national legislations and the new European Regulation on air services

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported fourteen airlines for increasing their ticket prices through abusive and fraudulent practices, such as including default travel insurance or other optional services and charging extra fees for carrying luggage, checking-in at the airport and even paying, no matter the payment method that people choose. This is only the latest in a series of complaints presented by FACUA in previous years. Some of the companies reported have been denounced for keep committing the same irregularities again and again. The association requests the authorities to speed up the handling of files and to apply tougher sanctions. Companies violate both Spanish legislation on advertising and consumer protection, as well as the new European Regulation No. 1008/20

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