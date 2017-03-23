FACUA reports 14 telecom companies for having high cost customer service lines

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported 14 telecommunications operators for breaking the law by forcing consumers to call high customer service lines to raise queries, incidents or claims in certain services, when they experience failures, the service is cut or when travelling abroad. Although the sector legislation imposes free lines for customer service, telecom companies offer 902, 901 lines, mobile phones or landline numbers with geographical prefix. FACUA has found irregularities three out of four of the 19 telecom companies analyzed.

FACUA has filed complaints with the consumer protection authorities of the corresponding autonomous communities where the offices of the company are registered. Almost all the offices are in Madrid, except for Euskaltel (Basque Country) a

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